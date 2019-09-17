Future Fintech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Trading Up 10.6%

Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) was up 10.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.95, approximately 167,981 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 414,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Future Fintech Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) by 103.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Future Fintech Group worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Future Fintech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT)

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fruit juice concentrates, fruit beverages, and other fruit-related products in the People's Republic of China. It offers fruit juice concentrates, including fruit purees, concentrated fruit purees, and concentrated fruit juices; fruit beverages, such as fruit juice and fruit cider beverages; and other fruit-related products comprising organic and non-organic fresh fruits, dried fruits, preserved fruits, and fructose.

