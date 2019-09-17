FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) vs. Mission Newenergy (NYSE:MNELF) Head-To-Head Comparison

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) and Mission Newenergy (OTCMKTS:MNELF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

FutureFuel pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Mission Newenergy does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares FutureFuel and Mission Newenergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FutureFuel 7.69% 5.18% 4.28% Mission Newenergy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.0% of FutureFuel shares are held by institutional investors. 41.4% of FutureFuel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FutureFuel and Mission Newenergy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FutureFuel $291.02 million 1.82 $53.16 million N/A N/A Mission Newenergy $120,000.00 13.62 $10,000.00 N/A N/A

FutureFuel has higher revenue and earnings than Mission Newenergy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for FutureFuel and Mission Newenergy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FutureFuel 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mission Newenergy 0 0 0 0 N/A

FutureFuel currently has a consensus target price of $1.70, indicating a potential downside of 85.93%. Given FutureFuel’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe FutureFuel is more favorable than Mission Newenergy.

Summary

FutureFuel beats Mission Newenergy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry. This segment also offers performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers that enhance stain resistance and dye-ability to nylon and polyester fibers; various small-volume specialty chemicals and solvents for a range of applications; and a family of acetal based solvents, including diethoxymethane, dimethoxymethane, dibutoxymethane, glycerol formal, and phenol sulfonic acid. Its chemical products are used in various markets and end uses comprising detergent, agrochemical, automotive, oil and gas, coatings, nutrition, and polymer additives. The Biofuels segment produces and sells biodiesel. It also sells petrodiesel in blends; and engages in buying, selling, and shipping of refined petroleum products on common carrier pipelines. This segment markets its biodiesel products directly to customers through railcars, tank trucks, and barges in the United States. The company was formerly known as Viceroy Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to FutureFuel Corp. in October 2006. FutureFuel Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

Mission Newenergy Company Profile

Mission NewEnergy Limited, through its interest in FGV Green Energy Sdn Bhd, refines and sells biodiesel in Malaysia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

