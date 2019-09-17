Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (NYSEARCA:GDMA) Announces — Dividend of $0.05

Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (NYSEARCA:GDMA) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0458 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDMA traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,692. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.20. Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.71.

