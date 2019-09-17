Galaxy Resources (OTCMKTS:GALXF) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:GALXF)’s stock price rose 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.80, approximately 5,100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 19,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Galaxy Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get Galaxy Resources alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07.

Galaxy Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GALXF)

Galaxy Resources Limited engages in the production of lithium concentrate, and exploration of minerals in Australia, Canada, and Argentina. The company holds interests in the Sal de Vida project in Argentina; the Mt Cattlin spodumene project in Western Australia; and the James Bay spodumene project in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.