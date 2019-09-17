Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GAIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

NASDAQ GAIN opened at $12.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.69. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $12.70.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 89.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.03. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 106.49%.

In other Gladstone Investment news, CEO David Gladstone acquired 20,581 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $246,766.19. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,991,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 2,400 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $29,856.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 97,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,343.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth $802,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.