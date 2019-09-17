Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Godaddy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

GDDY stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.21. 262,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,527. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Godaddy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.49.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Godaddy had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $737.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Godaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Godaddy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 price objective on Godaddy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.38.

In related news, CEO Scott Wagner sold 7,606 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $533,180.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 745 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $46,830.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,968 shares of company stock worth $1,535,152 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

