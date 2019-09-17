Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Trading 5.2% Higher

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.64 and last traded at $16.53, 862,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,123,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research cut shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.80 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average is $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.07 and a beta of -0.02.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.37 million. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOL. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth about $5,584,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,670,000 after acquiring an additional 391,389 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth about $4,705,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 570.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 206,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth about $1,958,000. Institutional investors own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

