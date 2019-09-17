Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) to “Buy”

China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) was upgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. China Unicom (Hong Kong) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

CHU stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 177,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,982. China Unicom has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHU. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 35.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 29,026 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the first quarter worth approximately $2,374,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

