Goldsource Mines (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Goldsource Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:GXSFF)’s stock price rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09, approximately 57,015 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 111,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.

About Goldsource Mines (OTCMKTS:GXSFF)

Goldsource Mines Inc acquires, explores, and evaluates resource properties in Canada and Guyana. It owns a 100% interest in the Eagle Mountain gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,050 hectares located in Guyana, South America. The company also holds interest in the Border Coal project located in Saskatchewan, as well as four coal mineral licenses, which cover an area of approximately 1,025 hectares located in Saskatchewan.

