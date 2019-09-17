GridCoin (GRC) Trading 2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 16th. GridCoin has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $267.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GridCoin has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GridCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex and Trade By Trade.

GridCoin Coin Profile

GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 422,888,938 coins. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

Buying and Selling GridCoin

GridCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, SouthXchange, Bittrex, C-CEX, Trade By Trade and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

