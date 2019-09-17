Grupo TMM SAB (OTCMKTS:GTMAY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.68

Grupo TMM SAB (OTCMKTS:GTMAY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.68 and traded as high as $1.69. Grupo TMM SAB shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 222 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Get Grupo TMM SAB alerts:

Grupo TMM SAB (OTCMKTS:GTMAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Grupo TMM SAB had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter.

About Grupo TMM SAB (OTCMKTS:GTMAY)

Grupo TMM, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistics and transportation company in Mexico. It operates in four segments: Maritime, Logistics, Ports and Terminals, and Warehousing. The company offers maritime transportation services, including offshore vessels, which provide transportation and other services to the Mexican offshore oil industry; tankers that transport petroleum products in Mexican waters; parcel tankers, which transport liquid chemical and vegetable oil cargos from and to the United States and Mexico; tugboats that provide towing services at the port of Manzanillo, Mexico; and dry bulk carriers that transport unpackaged commodities, such as steel between South America, the Caribbean, and Mexico.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo TMM SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo TMM SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.