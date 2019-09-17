Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.77

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.77 and last traded at $28.66, with a volume of 8464 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.11.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HASI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average is $26.78. The company has a current ratio of 23.23, a quick ratio of 23.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.61%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Eckel purchased 1,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $51,038.09. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 641,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,312,789.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Melko sold 2,952 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $80,028.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,008.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 129.9% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 4,566.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

