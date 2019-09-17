Havy (HAVY) Tops One Day Volume of $22,105.00

Havy (CURRENCY:HAVY) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last week, Havy has traded 32.8% higher against the US dollar. Havy has a total market cap of $27,274.00 and approximately $22,105.00 worth of Havy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Havy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.65 or 0.00618959 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00018512 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004897 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002510 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000671 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Havy Token Profile

HAVY is a token. Havy’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,986,302,577 tokens. Havy’s official Twitter account is @CapraCoin. Havy’s official website is havy.io.

Havy Token Trading

Havy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Havy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Havy using one of the exchanges listed above.

