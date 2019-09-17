HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,626,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,746 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.95% of HD Supply worth $65,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in HD Supply by 556.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 119,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 101,053 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of HD Supply by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 47,605 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of HD Supply by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HD Supply by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HDS traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,698. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.47. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.11.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HD Supply news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 733,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $29,903,859.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

HDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America set a $51.00 target price on HD Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on HD Supply to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. HD Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

