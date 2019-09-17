Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Up to $1.96

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.06, but opened at $1.96. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 104,620 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $1.00 price objective on Hecla Mining and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $2.00 price objective on Hecla Mining and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Hecla Mining from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.06.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.99 million, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.89.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.09%.

In related news, Director Catherine J. Boggs acquired 40,540 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $60,810.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,540 shares in the company, valued at $60,810. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,181,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,249 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,533,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 503,991 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 10,565.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,483,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,114 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 58,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

