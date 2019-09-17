Hi Mutual Society Tops One Day Volume of $137,483.00 (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 17th. Hi Mutual Society has a total market cap of $4.27 million and $137,483.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hi Mutual Society has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00039836 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $472.17 or 0.04618041 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000375 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001074 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hi Mutual Society’s official website is hms.io.

Buying and Selling Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hi Mutual Society should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hi Mutual Society using one of the exchanges listed above.

