Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HOMB. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price target on Home Bancshares and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Home Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.40.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.21. Home Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $23.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.61.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $164.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.83 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancshares will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

In other news, COO John Stephen Tipton sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $157,335.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,974 shares in the company, valued at $240,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell Davis Carter III sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $137,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,759 shares in the company, valued at $160,202.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,719 shares of company stock worth $1,219,031. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,929,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,206,000 after acquiring an additional 230,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,388,000 after acquiring an additional 147,014 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 1.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 105,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 16.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 88,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 12,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

