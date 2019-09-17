Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.90

Home Capital Group Inc (TSE:HCG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.90 and traded as high as $24.69. Home Capital Group shares last traded at $24.53, with a volume of 119,516 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCG. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Home Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$24.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.90.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$111.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$107.32 million. On average, research analysts predict that Home Capital Group Inc will post 2.6099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

