HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 389,747 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 67,063 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in HP were worth $8,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. AXA lifted its position in HP by 70.2% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 1,579,087 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,829,000 after buying an additional 651,257 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in HP by 42.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 41,166 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 12,304 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in HP by 10.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,561 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in HP during the second quarter worth about $3,682,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in HP by 17.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,211,944 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $129,146,000 after buying an additional 927,847 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,139,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,833,498. The company has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.78. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. HP had a negative return on equity of 265.02% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $14.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. ValuEngine downgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on HP from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on HP in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on HP from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.76.

In other news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $410,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,106.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 16,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $350,690.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,852 shares in the company, valued at $350,690.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 606,987 shares of company stock valued at $11,420,336 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

