Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ILMN. Argus dropped their price target on Illumina to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Illumina from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on Illumina from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Illumina from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $330.92.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $300.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 52.60, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Illumina has a 12 month low of $263.30 and a 12 month high of $380.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $287.51 and a 200-day moving average of $313.79.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.25, for a total transaction of $903,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,340,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.29, for a total value of $46,039.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,198 shares of company stock worth $14,280,670 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

