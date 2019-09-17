Indicoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.97 Million (INDI)

Indicoin (CURRENCY:INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Indicoin has a total market cap of $1.97 million and $1,170.00 worth of Indicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Indicoin has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. One Indicoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00018872 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000748 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Indicoin

Indicoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Indicoin’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Indicoin is /r/INDICOIN. Indicoin’s official Twitter account is @Indi_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Indicoin’s official website is www.indicoin.org.in.

Buying and Selling Indicoin

Indicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

