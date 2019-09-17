Ink Trading 10.4% Higher This Week (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Ink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including Coinrail, Gate.io, LBank and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Ink has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. Ink has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and $9,550.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00209050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.56 or 0.01243284 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00095101 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00016323 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00020334 BTC.

Ink Token Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink’s official website is ink.one. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, ZB.COM, Exmo, Exrates, Bit-Z, HitBTC, LBank, Coinrail, EXX, CoinEgg, Coinnest, TOPBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

