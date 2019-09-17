Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Shares Down 3.1%

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s share price dropped 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13, approximately 1,066,117 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,734,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Get Inpixon alerts:

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter. Inpixon had a negative net margin of 489.84% and a negative return on equity of 205.75%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inpixon stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 147,089 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 3.43% of Inpixon worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inpixon Company Profile (NASDAQ:INPX)

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment offers various products and services, which are delivered on premise or in the Cloud, as well as hosted Software-as-a-Service based solutions.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Inpixon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpixon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.