Insider Buying: Bausch Health Companies Inc (TSE:BHC) Director Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

Bausch Health Companies Inc (TSE:BHC) Director Joseph Papa purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$30.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$923,076.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 473,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,562,570.05.

Bausch Health Companies stock traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$30.80. 410,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,753. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 906.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.84. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 1-year low of C$23.60 and a 1-year high of C$36.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.26.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.42 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.89 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.7699997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

