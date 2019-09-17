Insider Buying: Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Director Purchases 878 Shares of Stock

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Director Kathy N. Waller purchased 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $15,768.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,757.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CADE traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,193,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,625. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.80. Cadence Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $27.75.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.27 million. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 22.62%. Cadence Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CADE shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 7,941.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,496,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,330 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 256.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,053,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,605 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $18,550,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,445,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,466,000 after purchasing an additional 766,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $13,589,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

