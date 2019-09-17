Insider Buying: PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Insider Acquires 107,268 Shares of Stock

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 107,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,970.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PBF Energy alerts:

On Monday, September 16th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 350,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.01 per share, for a total transaction of $8,053,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 190,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,850,700.00.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 80,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,887,200.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 52,385 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,139,373.75.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 335,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $7,524,100.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 187,871 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,232,733.63.

On Thursday, August 8th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 354,917 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.24 per share, for a total transaction of $7,893,354.08.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 538,300 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.16 per share, for a total transaction of $12,467,028.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 686,500 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $17,025,200.00.

NYSE:PBF traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,498,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.40. PBF Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $53.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.66.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PBF. ValuEngine upgraded PBF Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,948,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,937,000 after purchasing an additional 104,616 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 29.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,297,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,924,000 after purchasing an additional 528,380 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,370,000 after purchasing an additional 243,762 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,584,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,332,000 after purchasing an additional 78,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 97.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,217,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,116,000 after purchasing an additional 599,870 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.