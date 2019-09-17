Insider Buying: Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Major Shareholder Acquires 49 Shares of Stock

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 49 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $705.71 per share, for a total transaction of $34,579.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $673.78 per share, for a total transaction of $33,015.22.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $655.86 per share, for a total transaction of $32,137.14.

On Monday, September 9th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $686.90 per share, for a total transaction of $33,658.10.

On Friday, September 6th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $697.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,176.52.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $670.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,843.23.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $641.58 per share, for a total transaction of $31,437.42.

On Monday, August 26th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $636.08 per share, for a total transaction of $31,167.92.

On Friday, August 23rd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $668.39 per share, for a total transaction of $32,751.11.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $669.37 per share, for a total transaction of $32,799.13.

On Monday, August 19th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $679.36 per share, for a total transaction of $33,288.64.

TPL stock traded down $35.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $675.00. 683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,870. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $673.21 and its 200 day moving average is $759.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 9.76. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 12-month low of $409.00 and a 12-month high of $915.66.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.31 million for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 104.77% and a net margin of 123.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

