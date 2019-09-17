Insider Selling: M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Director Sells 6,900 Shares of Stock

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Director Michael A. Berman sold 6,900 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $289,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,337.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MDC stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.56. 33,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.30. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $44.01.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $732.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.20 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.70%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 18.5% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in M.D.C. by 124.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its position in M.D.C. by 6.3% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 266,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,741,000 after acquiring an additional 15,718 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in M.D.C. by 10.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in M.D.C. during the second quarter worth $2,102,000. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MDC. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

