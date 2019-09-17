Insider Selling: NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Director Sells 4,700 Shares of Stock

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.57, for a total transaction of $1,027,279.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NEE traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $220.48. 107,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,137. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.64. The company has a market cap of $104.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $164.25 and a fifty-two week high of $225.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.