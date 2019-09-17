Insider Selling: Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) EVP Lynn Rothman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $750,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,802,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lynn Rothman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Penumbra alerts:

On Monday, August 19th, Lynn Rothman sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $723,300.00.

PEN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.62. 432,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,825. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Penumbra Inc has a 52 week low of $110.84 and a 52 week high of $185.70.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.67 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.03%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEN shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Penumbra from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $174.00 target price on Penumbra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Penumbra by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Penumbra by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,488 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Penumbra by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Penumbra by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $749,000. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.