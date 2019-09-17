Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Sells 3,307 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 3,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $435,300.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,145.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Andrew Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 4,070 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total value of $533,658.40.

On Monday, July 15th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 4,111 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $511,819.50.

Shares of RMD traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,843. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.64 and a 1-year high of $141.25.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.56 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,741,000 after buying an additional 131,732 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 854.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 199,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,736,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

