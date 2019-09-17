Insider Selling: Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) President Sells 2,464 Shares of Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) President Philip Poindexter sold 2,464 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $93,632.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 29,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,254. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.02. 759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,047. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $28.02 and a 52 week high of $38.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $868.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.30.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.58%. The business had revenue of $43.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.35 million. On average, analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 589.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYBT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

