Insider Selling: U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Director Sells 6,200 Shares of Stock

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Director Jerold H. Rubinstein sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $11,904.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $1,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ GROW traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.03. 5,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,572. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $2.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GROW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in U.S. Global Investors by 23.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 46,282 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Global Investors by 6.2% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 740,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 43,178 shares in the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter worth $64,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in U.S. Global Investors by 6.2% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 272,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 15,902 shares in the last quarter. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on GROW shares. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Global Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Global Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

