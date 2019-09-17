Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Bought by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,758 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 2.89% of Integer worth $79,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITGR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Integer by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 950,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,664,000 after buying an additional 516,080 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Integer by 1,242.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 180,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 166,752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Integer by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,892,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,619,000 after acquiring an additional 133,532 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Integer by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 434,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,487,000 after acquiring an additional 126,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Integer by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,924,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,329,000 after acquiring an additional 114,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITGR stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $79.97. 5,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,468. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.15. Integer Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $67.72 and a 1-year high of $92.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $314.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.50 million. Integer had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Corp will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $481,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,940.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ITGR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus dropped their price objective on Integer from $90.00 to $4.29 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.57.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

