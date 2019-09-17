IntelliShare (INE) Price Hits $0.0223

IntelliShare (CURRENCY:INE) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. IntelliShare has a total market cap of $3.86 million and $336,957.00 worth of IntelliShare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IntelliShare has traded 34.6% lower against the dollar. One IntelliShare token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges including EXX and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IntelliShare Token Profile

IntelliShare’s total supply is 986,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,148,296 tokens. IntelliShare’s official Twitter account is @intellishare_. IntelliShare’s official message board is medium.com/@Intellishare_. The official website for IntelliShare is www.intellishare.io.

Buying and Selling IntelliShare

IntelliShare can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IntelliShare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IntelliShare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IntelliShare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

