Interzone (ITZ) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Interzone coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Interzone has a market cap of $271.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Interzone has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,239.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $209.46 or 0.02047092 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.28 or 0.03139820 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.27 or 0.00725827 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.18 or 0.00724954 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00061846 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00497957 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009049 BTC.

Interzone Profile

Interzone (ITZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone. Interzone’s official website is www.interzone.pw.

Buying and Selling Interzone

Interzone can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interzone should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Interzone using one of the exchanges listed above.

