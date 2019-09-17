Invesco Emerging Markets Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:REDV) Shares Down 0.6%

Invesco Emerging Markets Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:REDV) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.13 and last traded at $23.13, approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.27.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average is $23.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000.

