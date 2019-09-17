Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.28 and last traded at $38.28, approximately 1,211 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 26,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.18.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.83.

