Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.46 and last traded at $23.81, approximately 1,744,200 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 893,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.07 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.53.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.92 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 10.37%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 378.7% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth $43,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 42.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

