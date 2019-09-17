Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC) Declares €0.04 Dividend

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of €0.04 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ICGC stock opened at GBX 425 ($5.55) on Tuesday. Irish Continental Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4.41 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 550 ($7.19). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 237.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 241.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,534.30.

In other Irish Continental Group news, insider John Sheehan acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 375 ($4.90) per share, for a total transaction of £75,000 ($98,000.78).

Irish Continental Group Company Profile

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a shipping, transport, and leisure company. It operates in two segments, Ferries, and Container & Terminal. The Ferries segment transports passengers and cars, roll on roll off freight, and container lift on lift off freight on routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe, as well as offers package holidays.

