iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,744 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,883 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,557,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,080,000 after purchasing an additional 925,630 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,664,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,162,000 after purchasing an additional 121,104 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,339,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,634,000 after purchasing an additional 588,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,446,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,943,000 after purchasing an additional 75,416 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $302.25. The company had a trading volume of 373,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,046,508. The company has a 50-day moving average of $294.65 and a 200 day moving average of $291.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $235.46 and a 1 year high of $304.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.