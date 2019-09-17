iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI)’s share price were up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.32 and last traded at $66.18, approximately 558 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 28,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.14.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.91 and a 200 day moving average of $62.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAI. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the second quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the second quarter worth $351,000.

About iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI)

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

