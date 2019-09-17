istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) Major Shareholder Buys $227,625.00 in Stock

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 7,500 shares of istar stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.35 per share, with a total value of $227,625.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,048,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,917,210.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get istar alerts:

On Monday, September 16th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.28 per share, with a total value of $227,100.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Istar Inc. purchased 34,946 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $991,767.48.

On Monday, September 9th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.09 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00.

On Friday, September 6th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $210,150.00.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.96 per share, with a total value of $217,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $218,175.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Istar Inc. purchased 19,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.58 per share, with a total value of $557,310.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Istar Inc. purchased 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $212,850.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Istar Inc. purchased 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.88 per share, with a total value of $216,600.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00.

Shares of STAR stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,475. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $801.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.69. istar Inc has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $13.75.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $4.85. The business had revenue of $98.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.50 million. istar had a net margin of 52.01% and a return on equity of 22.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that istar Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. istar’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAR. 6 Meridian raised its position in istar by 2.3% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 52,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in istar by 9.1% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in istar by 94.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in istar by 4.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in istar by 2.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STAR. ValuEngine cut shares of istar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of istar from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of istar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of istar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About istar

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for istar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for istar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.