Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Trading Down 12%

Itafos (CVE:IFOS)’s share price fell 12% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.03 and last traded at C$1.10, 2,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 30,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.25 price objective on Itafos and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $217.46 million and a PE ratio of -0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Itafos operates as a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizers and specialty products company. It operates through Itafos Conda, Itafos Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate, and ammonium polyphosphate.

