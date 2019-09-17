Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $220.70 Million

Brokerages predict that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will report $220.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $223.20 million and the lowest is $215.19 million. Jack in the Box posted sales of $177.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year sales of $948.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $938.47 million to $952.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $968.80 million, with estimates ranging from $959.18 million to $982.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.44 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

In other news, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $516,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,517.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carol A. Diraimo sold 1,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $130,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,080 shares of company stock valued at $3,047,960. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 193.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 872,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,026,000 after buying an additional 575,737 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 51.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 857,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,780,000 after buying an additional 290,312 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 69.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 653,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,218,000 after buying an additional 267,686 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,386.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 259,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,084,000 after buying an additional 241,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 599.0% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 189,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,384,000 after buying an additional 161,968 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.63. 317,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,822. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.95. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $70.77 and a 12-month high of $90.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

