JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,687,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,304 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $66,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBGS. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter valued at $76,896,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 23.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,681,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,603 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 44.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,413,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,593,000 after purchasing an additional 436,800 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 39.9% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,318,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,860,000 after purchasing an additional 376,266 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 28.6% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,596,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,010,000 after purchasing an additional 354,686 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

NYSE:JBGS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.39. 2,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,261. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.68. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $122.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.77 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 7.12%. JBG SMITH Properties’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

