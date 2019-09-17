JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of Bombardier to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bombardier from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.75 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRBF opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69. Bombardier has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $3.69.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

