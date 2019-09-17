JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.90 Per Share

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has raised its dividend by an average of 13.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a dividend payout ratio of 34.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to earn $10.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

NYSE JPM traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $118.57. 10,718,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,345,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.11 and a fifty-two week high of $120.40. The firm has a market cap of $384.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at $857,737.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Buckingham Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

