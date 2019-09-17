JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.1% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,730,000. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 7,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 48,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Buckingham Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.94.

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.45. The company had a trading volume of 664,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,345,391. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.98 and a 200 day moving average of $109.92. The company has a market cap of $384.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.11 and a 1 year high of $120.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

