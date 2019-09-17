JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Wilsey Asset Management Inc.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 7.0% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,730,000. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 7,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 48,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

JPM traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,159,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,345,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.11 and a 12 month high of $120.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.92. The company has a market cap of $384.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.94.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

